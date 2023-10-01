Ukraine's Foreign Ministry explains how US temporary stopgap budget bill will affect aid for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has said that the temporary stopgap budget approved by the US Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden will not affect the delivery and implementation of the previously agreed aid for Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Nikolenko explained that the US had previously allocated US$1.6 billion for defence to Ukraine, US$1.23 billion in direct budget support, and funds for humanitarian and energy projects.

He stressed that a US government shutdown could have a negative impact on the implementation of current programmes in Ukraine.

Nikolenko also said that Ukraine is currently working with the US to ensure that the new budget measure, which will be in place for the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine.

"Let’s not forget that the United States is currently engaged in internal political discussions related to the US political process. Support for Ukraine remains unwaveringly strong within the US administration, in both parties and chambers of the US Congress, and most importantly, among the American people," Nikolenko added.

Background:

The US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days. The bill was also approved by the US Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The budget does not include aid for Ukraine, but President Biden has called on the Congress to prevent obstructions to aid for Ukraine.

