Ukraines Foreign Ministry names the purpose of Putins so-called "martial law"

YEVHEN KIZILOV — WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 19:39

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine in order to suppress the resistance of the local population.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on its website

Quote: "The declaration of so-called ‘martial law’ by the Russian Federation aims to suppress the resistance of the residents of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, who oppose the Russian occupation. Even massive Russian propaganda is unable to disguise the failure of Russia's efforts to annex Ukrainian territories.

Putin's decree is null and void. It has no legal effect for Ukraine and its citizens, as well as for the international community. Instead, this step is just another example of the crimes of the Russian leadership against the Ukrainian state and Ukrainians."

Details: The Ministry called on the West to provide Ukraine with modern systems of air and anti-missile defence as soon as possible.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to introduce martial law in the annexed parts of the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that by declaring martial law in the temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine], Vladimir Putin's regime is preparing for the mass deportation of Ukrainians from their land.

