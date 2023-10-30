Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on pogroms in Makhachkala: propaganda nurtured antisemitism in Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine points out that the recent antisemitic rally in Dagestan is the result of the methodical work of Russian state propaganda aimed at cultivating hatred of other peoples in their citizens.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Quote: "The events in Makhachkala reflect the deep-rooted antisemitism of Russian elites and society.

Threats to ‘take care of the Jews’ are a consequence of the work of Russian state propaganda, which for decades cultivated a feeling of hatred for other peoples amongst Russians. Let me remind you that not so long ago, President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov made offensive antisemitic statements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's accusation of Ukraine’s involvement in the events in Dagestan is an attempt to pin the blame on someone else."

Details: Nikolenko expressed his deep conviction that the international community should fight back against the manifestations of racial hatred in Russia and anywhere in the world.

Background:

On Sunday, 29 October, anti-Semitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) and tried to board a jet that had arrived from Tel Aviv, looking specifically for Jewish people.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that Russian law enforcement agencies would ensure the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews.

After the video of the storming of the Makhachkala airport in search of Jews appeared online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian antisemitism and hatred of other nations were systemic and deep-rooted.

NATO said that the riots at Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Dagestan were not beneficial to the Kremlin, even though they were the result of Russian propaganda inciting hatred.

Sergei Melikov, Head of Dagestan, condemned the unrest involving the search for Jews at the Makhachkala airport, adding that the incitement to it originated in Ukraine. Gulagu.net, a Russian anti-corruption, anti-torture human rights organisation and website, reported that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) will point to a "Ukrainian trail" in antisemitic pogroms in Dagestan.

