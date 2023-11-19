Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to hijacking of ship in Red Sea: Ukrainians may have been on board

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has ordered the Ukrainian embassies involved to check the information about Ukrainians being on board the Galaxy Leader cargo ship hijacked by Houthis, members of a Yemeni movement, as reported earlier by Israel.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Facebook

Quote: "We see reports in the media about the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea. Ukrainians might be on board.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already tasked the Ukrainian embassies involved to check this information and to turn to the company owning the ship in order to specify the exact crew composition and other details.

This situation is under special control."

Background: A group of Houthis, members of an Iran-supported Yemeni movement, have hijacked the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship with an international civilian crew, some of whom are Ukrainian citizens, in the Red Sea.

