Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to Putin's remarks about Zelenskyy's Jewish origin

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is obsessed with the Ukrainian president’s ethnic origin, and that this is indicative of his "deep-rooted antisemitism".

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The diplomat was commenting on remarks Putin made on 5 September, in which he linked Zelenskyy’s Jewish origin with the glorification of Nazism.

Quote from Nikolenko: "Putin's maniacal obsession with the Ukrainian president’s ethnic origin is another manifestation of the deep-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elite.

We call on the world to strongly condemn the Russian president’s antisemitic statements. In the modern world, there should be no place for hatred on ethnic grounds."

Previously: On 5 September, in a comment to a journalist from the Kremlin-aligned TV channel VGTRK, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "Western handlers had put an ethnic Jew in charge of modern Ukraine" to "cover up the anti-human nature" of Ukraine.

"This makes the situation utterly repugnant: that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and of those who once presided over the Holocaust in Ukraine," the Russian dictator added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!