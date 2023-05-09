Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reminds Moscow parade guests that Putin is a war criminal who is using them

Ukraine considers the attendance of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the Russian "victory parade" in Moscow alongside war criminal Vladimir Putin to be an immoral and unfriendly move.

Source: statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has drawn attention to the participation of the prime minister of Armenia and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the event on Red Square in Moscow on 9 May 2023.

Several leaders of other countries still joined Putin at the parade

Photo by the Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that during the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is internationally wanted for war crimes, justified the killing of Ukrainians, the destruction of Ukrainian towns and villages, the abduction of Ukrainian children and the repression of residents of the occupied Ukrainian territories.

And the night before the parade, Russia fired 25 cruise missiles on Ukraine, including 15 on Kyiv, "to cause even more deaths and destruction on Ukrainian land," the outraged diplomats said.

Nevertheless, attendees at the gathering in Moscow were shown Russian military equipment, now in its tenth consecutive year of being used in Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

Quote from the Ministry: "We consider the participation of the leaders of these foreign states in a public event alongside a war criminal who boasts of unleashing a war in Europe on a scale unprecedented since World War II to be an immoral and unfriendly move in relation to Ukraine, a manifestation of contempt for the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their survival and freedom.

The peoples of Central Asia and the Caucasus made an invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism 78 years ago. They do not deserve the fate of being used by the Kremlin today to participate in a fake event that has nothing to do with the victory over Nazism."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was also at Putin's parade, but no one expected anything else from him.

Previously: Despite colossal losses in his war against Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to go through with the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May 2023. The aviation part of the parade was cancelled, as was the case in 2022, and only one WWII-era T-34 tank was presented among the heavy armoured vehicles.

In his speech at the Victory Day parade, Putin lied that Russia has no enemies among other countries and wants to see a peaceful and free future. Nevertheless, he added that today the war in Ukraine is the most important thing.

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as the prime minister of Armenia have agreed to join Russian President Vladimir Putin at the parade.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that in this way Russia is trying to demonstrate its influence in Central Asia.

