Any concessions to Russia will only lead to an expansion of aggression in the future, the Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is convinced.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Oleh Nikolenko, the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who commented on the words of the Prime Minister of Saxony that it is time for Ukraine to think about concessions for the sake of truce.

Quote from Nikolenko: "If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territories, Russian troops will become closer to Germany and Saxony in particular. By the way, Putin is well aware of this region thanks to his service near Dresden."

Details: He stressed that concessions of Ukrainian territory would certainly lead to greater Russian aggression, which would undoubtedly extend beyond Ukraine's borders, and that attempts to negotiate with Russia had already been made and failed.

Quote from Nikolenko: "We urge the German politician to face the truth: first, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and later Chancellor Olaf Scholz, made huge political efforts to convince Putin to stop the war. It didn't help. Just like any other concessions, it won't help. Its (Russia's – ed.) goal is to destroy Ukraine and destabilise the whole of Europe."

Details: He stressed that the path to peace in Europe lies through Moscow's defeat in the war against Ukraine and called on Germany to

support Ukraine even more to defeat Russia.

Background:

Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, once again expressed the opinion that Ukraine should agree to temporary loss of territories for the sake of a truce, and the German government should change its policy towards Russia.

In November, Kretschmer called for the recognition of a "frozen conflict" in Ukraine, although he noted that he did not propose to recognise the territories seized by Moscow as "Russian".

