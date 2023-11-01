Ukraine's Foreign Ministry seeks clarification on Russian-occupied Yalta delegation's visit to Türkiye

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has asked Türkiye to explain the circumstances of the visit of a delegation from the city of Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea and its participation in the meeting of the international organisation of local authorities.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook, as European Pravda reports

Details: On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers from Yalta reported on their participation in the meeting of the International Organisation of United Cities and Local Authorities and announced the conclusion of an agreement on twin cities relations with Beylikdüzü municipal district of the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Quote: "We take this situation extremely seriously. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already requested official explanations from Türkiye regarding the status of the visit of representatives of the Russian occupation administration," Nikolenko noted.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled that, according to international law, Crimea is a part of the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly require all parties to refrain from actions that could call into question the status of Crimea, "in particular through contacts with occupation administrations".

Quote: "We expect that the Turkish authorities, which support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, will respond appropriately to the Russian provocation and will not allow its repetition in the future," Nikolenko concluded.

The Turkish authorities have repeatedly emphasised that they do not recognise the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russia and all the actions of the Russian authorities, which violate international law there.

Background: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his speech at the Crimean Platform summit last year, emphasised that ending Russia's occupation of Crimea is a de facto requirement of international law and an important element of global security and stability.

Support UP or become our patron!