Ukraine's Foreign Ministry supports Israel and implementation of "two states principle"

Ukraine supports Israel’s right to protect itself and acts in favour of political and diplomatic regulation of the conflict and implementation of the principle of two states, Israel and Palestine, to peacefully coexist next to each other.

Source: website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms its strong condemnation of the terrorist rocket attacks and attacks by armed groups of Hamas against the population of Israel, as a result of which several thousand people, including citizens of Ukraine, have already died and been injured.

We consider the acts of violence deliberately directed by Hamas against the civilian population to be categorically unacceptable, including numerous brutal murders and hostage-taking. Those guilty of these crimes should be held to the strictest punishment.

We firmly support Israel in its right to defence and in its efforts to counter terrorist acts.

Ukraine consistently supports the implementation of the principle of two states, Israel and Palestine, which will live side by side in peace and security, and advocates the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with the help of political and diplomatic means."

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that it is critically important for the ongoing confrontation to not lead to an increase in the number of casualties among the civilian population on both sides of the conflict.

The Ministry stressed that the Middle East peace process remains the basis of any efforts aimed at restoring regional stability and security. It expressed its certainty that "a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace" in the Middle East can be realised within the framework of unconditional implementation by the parties of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and other international agreements.

Background:

On the first day of Hamas attack on Israel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Israel's right to defend itself was beyond question and condemned "every manifestation of terror".

