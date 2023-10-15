Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's working to bring Ikea, H&M and Zara back to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to bring Ikea, H&M, Zara and other international brands back to Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that McDonald’s agreed to resume its operations in Ukraine after Kuleba’s phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Kuleba stressed that McDonald’s return to Ukraine offers a signal to investors that Ukraine is open for business.

"I think the more international businesses operate here, the more certainty in our victory it will result in," he said.

Previously: It was earlier reported that the Swedish fashion retailer H&M planned to start gradually resuming its operations in Ukraine in November 2023.

Media reported that the H&M Group will re-open some stores in Ukraine in late November and early December of this year.

