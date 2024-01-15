Ukraine's new FPV drone munitions can damage armoured vehicles
A new FPV drone munition has been developed in Ukraine; it can damage armoured vehicles.
Source: Army of Drones
Details: Army of Drones reported that the new munitions will be an effective weapon against lightly armoured vehicles (self-propelled artillery systems, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers), which are protected by anti-munitions and anti-drone systems.
The new munition, called EFP-S, has an explosively formed penetrator, a powerful beyond-armour effect, and can hit targets at a long range.
The warhead weighs 165 grams and can travel at up to 1,800 metres per second, striking targets within an 8-metre radius.
EFP-S is composed of:
A removable case;
Screws that attach the removable case;
A cap for holding the explosive device in place;
An adapter to attach the munition to the drone;
A scope for aligning the camera;
A rubber lining.
The EPF-S munition is attached to the drone with nylon clamps.
Support UP or become our patron!