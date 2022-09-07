Ukraines General Staff confirms that air bases in Crimea were hit with Ukrainian missiles

WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:15

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that the army was behind the attacks on airfields in occupied Crimea last month.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the General Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Mykhailo Zabdorskyi, First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for National Security, Defence and Intelligence, in an article for Ukrinform

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine succeed in moving combat action to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea. They launched a number of successful missile attacks on the Crimean air bases of the occupiers, mainly at the Saky airfield."

Why it matters: Previouisly, Ukraine did not officially take any responsibility for the explosions at the air bases in occupied Crimea in August.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!