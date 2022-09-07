Ukraines General Staff confirms that air bases in Crimea were hit with Ukrainian missiles
WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:15
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that the army was behind the attacks on airfields in occupied Crimea last month.
Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the General Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Mykhailo Zabdorskyi, First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for National Security, Defence and Intelligence, in an article for Ukrinform
Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine succeed in moving combat action to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea. They launched a number of successful missile attacks on the Crimean air bases of the occupiers, mainly at the Saky airfield."
Why it matters: Previouisly, Ukraine did not officially take any responsibility for the explosions at the air bases in occupied Crimea in August.
Background:
The Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that the fire at the Saky air base in occupied Crimea started due to the detonation of a few artillery shells.
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had no explanation as to why the fire had started in Novofedorivka.
Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also stated that Kyiv had not been responsible for the explosions at the airport.
Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, supposed that smoking in wrong places, actually, in several places at the same time, could have been the reason for the explosions in occupied Crimea.
The New York Times, referring to a "high-ranking Ukrainian military man", reported that the Ukrainian forces were allegedly responsible for the explosions at the airfield in occupied Crimea.
