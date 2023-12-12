Ukraine's government agrees on appointment of 2 heads of regional state administrations

At the meeting on 12 December, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed the presidential decrees and approved the nomination of new leaders for the Donetsk Oblast State Administration and the Rivne Oblast State Administration.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Verkhovna Rada

Quote: "Appointment agreed [for]:

Filashkin Vadym as the Chairman of Donetsk Oblast State Administration;

Koval Oleksandr as the Chairman of Rivne Oblast State Administration."

Details: Filashkin is currently the deputy head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration. For a long time (from 2007 to 2015), he worked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs apparatus in various regions of Ukraine. In 2015-2016, he was deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast, and since 2019, he has served as deputy head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration.

Koval headed the Kostopol District State Administration of Rivne Oblast in 2019-2020. In 2021, he was appointed chairman of Rivne Oblast State Administration. He still holds this position.

On 12 December, the Cabinet agreed on a decision to dismiss Koval from the office of head of Rivne District State Administration so that he could head the Oblast State Administration.

The government also agreed on the appointment of two heads of district administrations in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts.

In particular, Viacheslav Mamonov was approved as head of the Dnipro District State Administration in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Pavlo Miroshnychenko as head of the Koriukivka District State Administration in Chernihiv Oblast.

Background:

On 23 November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially dismissed Vitalii Koval from the post of head of the Rivne Oblast State Administration. The official headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

On 5 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Pavlo Kyrylenko from the post of head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration. The Council appointed Kyrylenko chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee.

Support UP or become our patron!