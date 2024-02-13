Ukraine's government appoints former Luhansk Oblast head as head of Mukachevo District Administration

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, the country’s government, has appointed Serhii Haidai, the former Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, as the head of Mukachevo District State Administration, in Zakarpattia Oblast, in the country's west.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament

Details: The Cabinet voted to dismiss Edhar Tokar from his post of the Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast.

The Cabinet also voted in favour of the following appointments:

Mykhailo Latynskyi as Deputy Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine focusing on European Integration;

Liliia Kravchuk as Deputy Head of Ukraine’s State Service for Children’s Affairs;

Liliia Kravchuk as temporary Head of Ukraine’s State Service for Children’s Affairs.

The following individuals were dismissed:

Svitlana Kashenets from the position of Advisor to the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs;

Tetiana Tokarchuk from the position of Advisor to the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Haidai from his position as the Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, in March 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda sources said that Haidai could be appointed as Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan did not agree to the appointment of Serhii Haidai as ambassador to the country, preferring to see a professional diplomat in the post.

Haidai said he had not received a formal decision on his appointment as Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry refused to comment on the situation.

