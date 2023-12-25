Ukraine's government introduces bill on improving mobilisation and military records

A bill to enhance military records and mobilisation was presented to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada

Quote: "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as the subject of legislative initiative, has registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service."

Details: The bill is registered under registration number 10378, as shown on the Verkhovna Rada website. There is currently no additional information on the contents of the bill.

Background:

On Monday, 25 December, Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People party's parliamentary faction, stated that the Cabinet of Ministers was supposed to submit a draft law on mobilisation to the Parliament on 25 December and announced that the military leadership had requested the mobilisation of 500,000 military personnel.

At a recent meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian military officials proposed that an extra 450,000-500,000 people should be mobilised, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

