Ukraine's Grain Challenge Involves Clearing Mines, Finding Ships and Trusting Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Durisin, Áine Quinn and Alberto Nardelli
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine finally secured a deal aimed at restarting crucial Black Sea grain exports that have been crippled by Russia’s invasion. But getting them going won’t be easy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Government officials from Kyiv and Moscow on Friday signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations at a meeting in Istanbul intended to help revive shipments from one of the world’s top wheat, corn and vegetable-oil exporters. That could be good news for a strained global food market and Ukraine’s economy that’s been wrecked by the war.

Yet even now with the accord, it will take time for traders and officials to kick-start the flows. Ukraine faces the task of clearing a pathway in mined seas, finding enough ships to carry the backlogged grain and re-routing trains and trucks that are now being used elsewhere. Getting insurance to cover operations is a challenge, too.

The plan’s success also hinges on Moscow’s security assurances and President Vladimir Putin living up to his side of the bargain, at a time when the Kremlin is moving to annex occupied lands and continues to advance in Ukraine’s east. Analysts and western officials are skeptical over how quickly Ukraine can resume its role as a global agricultural powerhouse.

“While active military operations are taking place on the territory of Ukraine, being in the waters of Ukrainian ports will remain extremely dangerous,” said Andriy Kupchenko, head of analytics at local consultant APK-Inform. Ukraine’s exports are unlikely to return to “optimal” levels this season, he said.

In a sign of how strained the situation is, Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN, rather than directly with Russia -- with Russia mirroring an accord with Turkey and the UN. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said earlier Ukraine won’t allow escorts by Russian ships or have its representatives in Ukraine’s ports.

Scores of crop vessels have been stuck in Ukraine since the war began, forcing the country to turn to rail and truck routes and river ports -- which can handle much smaller volumes. When Black Sea ports reopen, securing ships and finding insurers willing to back up cargoes heading there could prove difficult and expensive.

Specialist insurers may take on cargoes, especially given their humanitarian nature, said Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation at Lloyd’s Market Association. But logistics details would need to be resolved to ensure workers are available to handle and load grain.

“Opening the ports would be fantastic, at least the 80 or 90 or so vessels stuck there can get out,” Lucas Dorrestein, the global head of operations at crop trader Viterra, said this week. “But then the next steps are going to be quite complicated.”

Grain Backlog

Ukraine had as much as 25 million tons of backlogged grain by mid-year and farmers are now in the midst of their next wheat harvest. While some supplies are at or near ports, farmers and traders will need safe routes to continue deliveries. The southern region remains dangerous and infrastructure has been damaged, which could limit progress, APK-Inform’s Kupchenko said.

Plus, many rail cars and trucks are tied up in queues exporting grain to European Union neighbors and would need to return to traditional port-bound routes, he said.

Keeping exports flowing also depends on assurances that there’ll be no infrastructure attacks by Russia, which has been accused of stealing Ukrainian grain and targeting storage facilities with missile strikes. Some officials believe the Kremlin is intent on using the threat of food shortages and global hunger as a bargaining tool.

The agreement concerns three of Ukraine’s ports -- Odesa, Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a signing ceremony. They accounted for just over half of Ukraine’s seaborne grain exports in the 2020-21 season.

There are others that are also vital to achieving pre-war volumes. One is Mykolayiv near Kherson, where heavy fighting is currently concentrated, while Chornomorsk itself is blocked by deliberately sunken vessels.

The International Maritime Organization has estimated completely removing sea mines near the ports would take months. However, clearing a path to allow vessels to transit might occur much faster, potentially taking about 10 days, Mykola Gorbachov, head of the Ukrainian Grain Association, said this week.

“I’m quite positive,” he said. “It’s possible to find the way.”

Boosting exports would offer relief to importing nations that depend on Ukrainian crops, especially with grain prices historically high. A deal would also give greater confidence to local farmers, who’ll face key decisions in autumn over how much area -- if any -- to plant with vital winter grains like wheat, which are in particularly tight global supply, Rabobank analyst Michael Magdovitz said.

“We’re hopeful that there can be some sort of arrangement to get that grain out of there,” John Kirby, a US National Security Council spokesman, said at a briefing. “But we’re not looking at it through rose-colored glasses in terms of the success that they’ll ultimately be able to achieve.”

(Updates with signing of pact throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Dover port declares 'critical incident' as travellers face hours-long wait

    The Port of Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, on Friday declared a 'critical incident' over long delays, blaming a lack of French customs officials for causing a bottleneck as holidaymakers left for summer breaks. Britain's departure from the European Union means passengers bound for France face enhanced checks by French officials. The major delays at the port, which led to gridlock within the town of Dover, come as some airports also struggle to recruit enough staff to manage the post-pandemic rebound in travel, leading to chaotic scenes at London airports.

  • China’s Credit Market Rocked by More Debt Delays, Plunging Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s credit market is now showing stress on an almost daily basis, as a worsening property crisis shatters assumptions about safe borrowers and even Chinese investors turn against troubled debtors.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals G

  • Factbox-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

    Russia, Ukraine, NATO member Turkey and the United Nations signed a landmark deal on Friday to unlock Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports, to help relieve a growing food crisis worsened by the war. The U.N. World Food Programme says some 47 million people have moved into a stage of "acute hunger" due to fall-out from the war. Ukraine needs to empty its silos ahead of a coming harvest, while more exported fertiliser will avoid lower global yields for coming harvests.

  • Google Banned in Russian-Occupied East Ukraine

    Pro-Russian authorities in the occupied regions of eastern Ukraine have banned Alphabet’s Google search engine, accusing the U.S. tech giant of promoting “terrorism and violence against all Russians.” The move, announced by Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in east Ukraine, comes just days after Russia slapped Google with a $377 […]

  • Scholz tackles energy fears as Germany bails out gas giant

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to shield Germans from surging energy costs on Friday as the government agreed a rescue package for key gas company Uniper, which has been brought down by market turmoil from the war in Ukraine.

  • Does setting your thermostat at 78 degrees really help? We asked an electrical engineer.

    ERCOT has issued more than 50 conservation requests between 2008 and July 2022. The question many Texans have is does compliance really save on electricity?

  • Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

    The pictures from 2000, 2021 and 2022 offer a new view into its dramatically low water levels, now at just 27% capacity

  • Yellowstone's historic canyon road may never open again after flooding

    CBS News was given exclusive access to Yellowstone National Park's northern entrance, where the road leading into the park is severely damaged.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Farmed Salmon

    Not so long ago, Atlantic salmon was an abundant wild species. Born in the rivers of northeastern United States and Canada, after a couple years in freshwater they embarked on an epic migration, navigating 2,000 miles across the Atlantic to feed and mature off western Greenland. Today, wild salmon are an endangered species, gone from most rivers in the U.S. There are many culprits, from polluted waterways and habitat destruction to overfishing and climate change.

  • It's sweltering. Asians from places where extreme heat is typical share how to cope.

    Much of the world right now is dealing with mind-numbing heat.

  • Cheetahs to return to India after 70 years

    The cheetah is set to return to India, having disappeared from the subcontinent some 70 years ago. Years of negotiations and legal hurdles later, Namibia and India signed a pact yesterday (July 20) to relocate eight African cheetahs to the Kuno wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The world’s fastest land animal was officially declared extinct in India in 1952.

  • My Western Road Trip Turned Into the Apocalypse

    Courtesy of Dale MaharidgeAfter too long in New York City, I was eager to take my new hybrid from California into the intermountain West. It sounded like a great road trip. Instead it turned out to be a drive into the apocalypse.Ominous signs appeared when I crossed the Sierra and passed through the town of Fallon, Nevada, on U.S. Highway 50, the “loneliest road in America.” On one side of a storefront church were placards: “TRUST JESUS” and “WARNING /REPENT/Luke 13:3.” The opposite wall had a p

  • Deep cuts loom on the Colorado River as water levels plunge. Who will feel the pain most?

    As pressure grows to reduce water use on the Colorado River, the question of who will pay the steepest price looms larger.

  • Japanese beetles vs. Wisconsin gardeners: As you wage war against the despised, invasive pests, here's what to know to get the upper hand

    Japanese beetles are in prime feasting mode in Wisconsin in July and August, damaging hundreds of plants. UW entomologist PJ Liesch offers some help.

  • Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?

    The mystery creatures had experts stumped.

  • 'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest

    Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton. Storms are forecast to develop by the early afternoon from central Minnesota to northern Wisconsin. The thunderstorms will quickly strengthen, with M

  • Pacific Northwest braces for ‘hazardous heat’

    The Pacific Northwest is facing a particularly grim outlook when it comes to brutal summer heat, federal weather experts said on Thursday. Over the next two weeks, meteorologists are “favoring above normal temperatures at pretty high odds for much of the western part of the lower 48, with the highest odds across the Pacific Northwest…

  • Reduced to a trickle, river managers brace for more drying

    Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America's longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain.

  • Colorado River stabilization requires major rethinking, experts say

    A series of drastic consumption cuts and difficult management decisions will be necessary to stabilize the Colorado River system amid a 23-year-long “Millennium Drought,” regional experts argue in a new policy paper. The paper, published in Science on Thursday, dissects how lawmakers and agency administrators might save a cross-border resource that supplies water to more than 40…

  • SEVERE STORMS move in to much of the area late Wednesday

    This afternoon will feature hot and humid conditions, before storms return tonight.