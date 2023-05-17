Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander posts video of captured Wagner mercenary: he talks about losses in Bakhmut and how wounded are abandoned

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has posted a video with a captured Wagner mercenary who talked about how he got into the war, about the losses of the occupiers in Bakhmut, and about how the Wagnerites abandon their wounded.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The defence forces near Bakhmut captured the enemy from the Wagner private military company. This is Denys Oleksandrovych Vatrushev from the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. He is 39 years old.

Prigozhin recruited him for the Wagner private military company from prison, where he was serving a sentence for murder.

In the battle near Bakhmut, he received a severe mine-explosive leg injury and was abandoned by his comrades. Vatrushev lay wounded for four days until he was captured."

Details: The captured occupier said that they recruited him from prison, promised a good salary, that the mercenaries would stand at checkpoints, and in six months they would be amnestied, but instead they were thrown into a "meat grinder". Vartrushev added that he allegedly did not fight but evacuated the wounded.

He also added that he lay wounded in the trench for four days because his people abandoned him.

The captured Wagner mercenary said that the invaders suffered great losses; they say there is a "trench where a corpse is lying on a corpse".

The occupier declared that the war was not worth the money they had been promised and stated that if he had known where he was going, he would not have left under any circumstances.

