Ukraine's heart beat loudly for Europe 10 years ago – German Foreign Minister

On the anniversary of the start of Euromaidan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Ukrainians and the EU are moving towards Europe together on the path that Ukraine chose 10 years ago.

Source: Baerbock on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock said that 10 years ago, you could already hear the heart of Ukraine beating loudly for Europe on the Maidan, full of courage and hope for a future in freedom.

"Back then, Ukrainians chose the path to Europe, and today we are walking it together," she added.

Background:

At a conference in Berlin on 2 November, Baerbock hinted at a positive decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU from EU leaders at a summit in December.

The summit will consider whether to start accession talks with Ukraine. At the moment, Hungary may stand in the way of the green light, promising to block a positive decision for Kyiv.

