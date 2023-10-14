Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner arrives in Egypt to help evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Gaza

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to help organise the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets on Facebook

Quote: "I have arrived in Cairo (Egypt) to help organise the evacuation of our citizens from the Gaza Strip.

A number of civilian citizens of Ukraine are currently stuck in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Hamas militants’ attack on Israel. The situation there is critical. People have no power and no communication and are in danger. That’s why we urgently have to evacuate 243 Ukrainian women and children."

Details: Lubinets added that the Rafah checkpoint between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is currently blocked.

"That’s why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a decision to urgently send me, as Ukraine’s ombudsman (Human Rights Commissioner), to Egypt to meet with relevant government officials to address this humanitarian issue," Lubinets said.

He added that he was working with Egypt’s National Human Rights Commission and met with the commission’s president, Moushira Khattab, to discuss ways to bring citizens of Ukraine back to their country.

Background:

On 12 October, the IDF told the residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip they had 24 hours to evacuate further south for their safety and said it would continue striking Hamas militants’ targets in Gaza.

On 14 October, the Israel Defence Forces said that they were conducting numerous airstrikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip and were wrapping up preparations for a "significant ground operation".

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, reported that information that Hamas militants are holding several Ukrainian citizens in captivity has not been confirmed. At the same time, the authorities have not been able to withdraw about 240 Ukrainian citizens out of the Gaza Strip due to the difficult and uncontrolled situation.

