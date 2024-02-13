Ukraine's Industrial and Defence Committee meets for first time

The first meeting of Ukraine’s Industrial and Defence Committee took place on Tuesday, 13 February, just a few days after the committee was established.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The Industrial and Defence Committee was set up on 9 February to "take the Ukrainian defence industry to a new level".

The committee is to include arms manufacturers, independent experts and specialists.

Shmyhal did not disclose any details about the first committee meeting, but said that a series of decisions had been approved that would help harmonise the cooperation between committee members.

"First and foremost, we’re working on setting up a Defence Tech cluster, scaling up the manufacturing of various types of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment needed at the front. We have made great progress, and the latest developments are already changing the course of the war," Shmyhal said.

