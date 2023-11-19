Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry sets up hub to help drivers trying to cross Polish border

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, together with a number of other organisations, has set up a hub to help Ukrainian drivers blocked on the border with Poland.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure

Details: "Ukrainian drivers have been blocked at the Polish border for more than 10 days. The queue towards Yahodyn stretches for more than 30 kilometres, towards Rava Ruska for more than 10 kilometres, towards Krakivets for more than 16 kilometres," Kubrakov said.

In light of this, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, together with a number of organisations, has set up a hub to help Ukrainian drivers. Its key task is to provide people with food, drinking water, medicines and fuel.

Kubrakov said a coordinator was assigned to each of the three border crossing points to take stock of the current needs and keep in contact with drivers; a hotline is also open around the clock.

A task force is already working at the border to distribute 11,000 food rations, as well as drinking water and essential medicines.

Drivers can indicate their present needs by filling in and submitting a Google form.

"The Ministry, together with the relevant agencies, will also facilitate the evacuation of drivers to the territory of Ukraine, if necessary. The hub will operate until the border is clear and traffic can freely pass through the checkpoints again," Kubrakov said.

Previously: Around 2,800 trucks are blocked at three border checkpoints on the Polish border as a result of a Polish haulier strike.

Support UP or become our patron!