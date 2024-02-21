Ukraine's intelligence: 470,000 Russians in occupied territories, increased presence on border

The ground forces of the Russian military group deployed on the territory of Ukraine currently consist of approximately 470,000 servicemen.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the DIU, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about what has changed during this time, it is the size of the deployed military group on our territory. Currently, the ground component, the land part of the group located on the territory of Ukraine, consists of approximately 470,000 servicemen. And this is just the ground component, not counting aircraft or the naval fleet, which is also involved in operations and strikes."

Details: Additionally, Skibitskyi mentioned that a new component of the Russian forces has appeared in the occupied territories – a deployed unit of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). There are approximately 33,000 servicemen involved. "These are the people who ensure the activities of the occupation authorities, protect strategic targets, and if necessary, can perform defence tasks specifically in the temporarily occupied territories," Skibitskyi explained.

Furthermore, an additional grouping, known as the "border coverage" unit of the Russian state border, has been established. They are deployed in the territories of three Russian regions directly bordering Ukraine: Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk (approximately 30,000 servicemen).

Major General emphasised that this is related to the fear among the Russians that "we will be more active and conduct corresponding actions on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Skibitskyi also stressed that a significant change over the past two years has been the isolation of the Black Sea Fleet, with all major Russian warships currently stationed in Novorossiysk.

