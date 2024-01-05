Ukraine's intelligence chief responds to Chechen leader's request to lift sanctions in exchange for Ukrainian POWs

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has responded to the request by Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, to lift sanctions on his family members, aircraft and horses, in exchange for releasing 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: Budanov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "In general, I find the statements that appear in the media weird. If a person wants to solve something, he knows how and whom to contact. If he doesn't know, someone will tell him. But believe me, he knows. And announcing in the media things like: ‘Lift the sanctions against my family and give me my horses’ – which, by the way, are in another country – is a bit strange, in my opinion."

Background:

Russian news outlets published a video showing Ramzan Kadyrov offering to release 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war if Western sanctions placed on members of his family are lifted.

