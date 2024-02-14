Ukraine's Intelligence intercepts Russian pilots' talks on Tsezar Kunikov ship: Wreckage and oily spot

Interception of Russian pilots' conversations about Tsezar Kunikov ship. Screenshot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Intercepted radio conversations of the Russians at the site of the strike on the Russian warship Tsezar Kunikov, loaded with equipment, indicate the destruction of the vessel.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: Visual observation of the ship's flooding was conducted by Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8, with information relayed by the military transport aircraft An-26 of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"I observe wreckage and an oily spot," says the Russian pilot.

Special forces of the DIU were behind the attack.

The intelligence notes that the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Tsezar Kunikov had been stationed for 10 days near a specialised quay wall, known as a "blind," from which the Russians load military equipment and machinery.

Quote: "Early visual assessment of the ship's settling indicates that Tsezar Kunikov was loaded during the flooding."

Background:

