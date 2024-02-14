Ukraine's Intelligence intercepts Russian pilots' talks on Tsezar Kunikov ship: Wreckage and oily spot
Intercepted radio conversations of the Russians at the site of the strike on the Russian warship Tsezar Kunikov, loaded with equipment, indicate the destruction of the vessel.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU)
Details: Visual observation of the ship's flooding was conducted by Russian helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8, with information relayed by the military transport aircraft An-26 of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
"I observe wreckage and an oily spot," says the Russian pilot.
Special forces of the DIU were behind the attack.
The intelligence notes that the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Tsezar Kunikov had been stationed for 10 days near a specialised quay wall, known as a "blind," from which the Russians load military equipment and machinery.
Quote: "Early visual assessment of the ship's settling indicates that Tsezar Kunikov was loaded during the flooding."
Background:
On the morning of 14 February 2024, explosions from the sea were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, especially in Yalta, Miskhor, Alupka and Simeiz. It was reported in public channels that a large landing ship was attacked near Miskhor, and the Russians sent another ship and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters for rescue operations. The Russian Ministry of Defence only reported the interception of six drones over the sea.
Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that DIU’s drones struck the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reported that the warship was sunk by Magura V5 maritime drones and released a video.
Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports of the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, that was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian Navy spokesman, said that after the destruction of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, only 5 of the 13 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.
Support UP or become our patron!