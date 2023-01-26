Ukraine's Intelligence publishes Russians' intercepted conversation about deserters near Belgorod, Russia

4
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has published intercepted conversations of the invaders about deserters near Russian Belgorod and their punishment.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote:

"I got newcomers..who walk on the concrete... near the forest belt of Belgorod. They f***king ran away from there; they don’t want to perform a combat mission. Positions were not lost; in any case, other people, ‘pencils’ [soldiers - ed.], were brought here. All of them. The position has been restored. All of them. They are sitting there. What should I do with them? They don't want [to act] at all.

What do I think? Give them a combat order tomorrow morning, record on video that they refuse to comply, and take the weapons and send them to you there.

I think there will be a military police and a tribunal. We have resumed this matter.

Yes, yes, there will be ‘pencils’. 10 will be brought to you tomorrow. There will be more people. We will transfer more little by little. And get the f**k rid of these. If you don't want to bother with them yourself, send them to the boss somewhere. We will rigorously register them here."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

    In 2022, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine purchased weapons and military equipment from domestic manufacturers, so Western tanks at the contact line will be supported by Ukrainian artillery, and soon Ukrainians will be presented with the drone developments.

  • Ukraine officials who shirk wartime duties will be quickly removed -Zelenskiy aide

    Political analysts said Zelenskiy needs to show Western partners and war-weary Ukrainians that he is serious about punishing misrule. "This will happen to everyone who allows themselves to forget (their duties), regardless of names and offices," Yermak wrote on Twitter. Among the most high-profile cases was that of a deputy defence minister who resigned following a report, which he denied, that his ministry paid inflated prices to feed troops.

  • Serbia, caught between Europe and Russia, could move one step closer to normalizing relations with Kosovo

    Serbia, Russia's longtime ally in Europe, is getting pressure from European Union and U.S. officials to finally normalize relations with its former province, Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia following the 1999 NATO war against Serbia.

  • Kremlin sees ‘direct involvement’ from other nations in Ukraine war after US, Germany agree to send tanks

    The Kremlin sees “direct involvement” from the West in Russia’s war on Ukraine after the United States and Germany agreed to send battle tanks to Kyiv, according to state-run media. “There have been repeated statements from the European capitals and from Washington that the sending of various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine by no…

  • Poland alleged to have covertly sent MiG-29s to Ukraine last spring

    Poland provided Ukraine with a "certain number" of MiG-29 fighters in the spring of 2022, Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna has reported.

  • Zelenskyy's address shown on television in Russia and Crimea

    A video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been shown on television in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and in Russian-occupied Crimea. Source: Russian opposition news agency Sirena on Telegram; local Telegram channels Details: A video of Zelenskyy's address was sent in by Sirena readers, who added that the signal was unstable, turning on and off all the time.

  • US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'

    The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, operates one of the world's top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted hospitals and other health care providers. The FBI quietly gained access to its control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys to decrypt the network of some 1,300 victims globally, said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

  • Medvedchuk is going to create new political movement, wants to unite Zelenskyy's "opponents"

    Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin, has announced plans to create a new political movement in order to unite Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "opponents".

  • Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

    ALEXEY DANICHEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via GettyBelarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military act

  • Just 27 percent in new poll say House GOP leaders are prioritizing most important issues

    Just over a quarter of Americans in a new poll believe House GOP leaders are focusing on the country’s most important issues, and Republicans, in particular, report dissatisfaction with the heads of their party. According to a new CNN poll, just 27 percent of Americans think House Republicans are prioritizing issues appropriately. The remaining 73…

  • While rest of the world stands with Ukraine, IOC stands firmly with Russia | Opinion

    Thousands of Ukrainians have died since Russia initiated war, but spineless IOC is clearing a path for Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Olympics.

  • Rheinmetall ready to supply Ukraine with lots of ammunition for donated Leopard 2 tanks

    German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG wants to provide a lot of ammunition for the Leopard battle tanks which are being donated to Ukraine by Germany, German news channel Tagesschau reported on Jan. 26.

  • Western tanks will 'overmatch' Russia's - analyst

    STORY: The United States and Germany both agreed on Wednesday (January 26) to send tanks to Ukraine, which Kyiv has hailed as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion.Germany's decision also paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.European Security Research Fellow at Royal United Services Institute, Ed Arnold, said the supply of the American M1 Abrams, the British Challenger 2 and the German-made Leopard 2 could be key in pushing Russian forces out of Ukraine's occupied territory.

  • Russia reacts to US, Germany tank deliveries to Ukraine: 'Direct involvement in the conflict'

    Russia on Thursday responded to President Biden's decision to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and accused it of "direct involvement in the conflict."

  • Putin’s Former Speechwriter Predicts Military Coup in Russia

    Contributor#8523328A former Kremlin aide is warning that as Moscow blindly pursues its bloody conquest in Ukraine, the situation at home is quietly heading towards a military coup.Abbas Gallyamov, Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter, says the conditions are already there for a full revolt.“The longer the war drags on, the clearer its pointlessness becomes,” Gallyamov writes in a new column for opposition media outlet Mozhem Obyasnit.The Russian public has largely begun to realize that the Kreml

  • Russia's $45 billion stash of Chinese yuan is helping Moscow weather massive plunge in energy revenues

    Yuan sales could prop up the Russian economy as the nation's oil revenue plunges, thanks to the EU crude ban and $60 price cap.

  • Russia makes storage points 80-120 km from front line, Ukraine needs long-range missiles

    Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine needs long-range missiles before Russian reinforcements are equipped and ready to move. Source: Skibitskyi in an interview with CNN; Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Details: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine representative has said that the Russian occupiers have started to move military supplies throughout Russia's territory, including to its southern regions through the Crimean peninsula.

  • Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine

    The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show.

  • Trump Request to Void $110,000 Contempt Fine Weighed by NY Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York state appeals court is weighing former President Donald Trump’s bid to reverse a $110,000 penalty he was ordered to pay last year for being in contempt of court during the state’s probe of his business.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksIBM to Cut About 3,900 Workers, Still Hiring in ‘Hi

  • General Dynamics (GD) Arm Wins Deal to Support Abrams Tank

    General Dynamics' (GD) business unit clinches a $47.6-million contract to provide technical support for Abrams main battle tanks.