Ukraine's Intelligence publishes Russians' intercepted conversation about deserters near Belgorod, Russia

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has published intercepted conversations of the invaders about deserters near Russian Belgorod and their punishment.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote:

"I got newcomers..who walk on the concrete... near the forest belt of Belgorod. They f***king ran away from there; they don’t want to perform a combat mission. Positions were not lost; in any case, other people, ‘pencils’ [soldiers - ed.], were brought here. All of them. The position has been restored. All of them. They are sitting there. What should I do with them? They don't want [to act] at all.

What do I think? Give them a combat order tomorrow morning, record on video that they refuse to comply, and take the weapons and send them to you there.

I think there will be a military police and a tribunal. We have resumed this matter.

Yes, yes, there will be ‘pencils’. 10 will be brought to you tomorrow. There will be more people. We will transfer more little by little. And get the f**k rid of these. If you don't want to bother with them yourself, send them to the boss somewhere. We will rigorously register them here."

