Ukraine's intelligence: Putin receives artillery shells, MLRS rockets and mines from Kim Jong Un

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported what kind of weapons North Korea supplies to Russia.

Source: Andrii Yusov, DIU spokesperson, during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 15 December

Quote: "We understand what else was provided.

... The supply of artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, projectiles for MLRS and mines is something that has been confirmed. As for ballistic weapons, the information you mentioned [about the Prosecutor General's statement regarding Russia's use of North Korean-made missiles in Ukraine – ed.] is known, but data collection and additional intelligence are currently ongoing to analyse the situation."

Details: On 11 January, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported that there are 462,000 Russian soldiers and 35,000 guardsmen in Ukraine as part of the occupation forces.

Yusov clarified that the figure of more than 460,000 also includes the so-called Storm-Z groups.

Quote: "Over 450,000 [soldiers] is not new information. The enemy group has been maintained within these numbers for a considerable period.

[…] For an extensive offensive operation, such as the start of a full-scale invasion, this enemy force is insufficient despite the group being over twice the size it was at the start of the invasion.

Mobilisation in Russia continues, and after Putin's elections, the possibility of a public mobilisation campaign becomes increasingly likely."

Background:

On 11 January, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported that Ukrainian investigators had received the first preliminary evidence that Russia may have used missiles made in North Korea in the attack on Kharkiv on 2 January.

