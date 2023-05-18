Ukraine's intelligence reacts to railway explosion in Crimea: railway lines got tired

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has commented on the explosion on the railway in Simferopol district of Crimea.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Weapons, ammunition, armoured vehicles and other means, which are used for the war of aggression against Ukraine, are transported on those railway lines among other things. To kill Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian defenders.

It is quite natural that these railway lines did not hold up, got tired, and now don’t function for some time."

Details: According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the infrastructure of Crimea will work normally and safely when the peninsula returns to Ukraine, and "there will be no rest" while Russian terrorists are there.

Yusov added that in Crimea, the occupiers are most hindered by the local population, who, after the full-scale invasion, hope that Ukraine will bring Crimea back, and Russia will lose.

Currently, the Russians are intensifying filtering measures in Crimea. According to the intelligence representative, the occupiers do not trust the local population.

The Russians are also preparing for the liberation of Crimea by Ukrainian defenders.

Yusov added that the Russian-backed "heads" and the occupying leadership of the peninsula are starting to sell their real estate and take families out of Crimea, despite propagandists' claims that everything is "going according to plan".

According to him, the Russians are using Crimea as a logistics hub and transport hub to transfer manpower and equipment to the occupied territories of the Ukrainian south. The contingent of Russians in Crimea remains unchanged.

Background:

An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons containing grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

