Ukraine's Interior Minister on death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: He took a grenade out of a child's hands and triggered an explosion

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, says that according to preliminary information of the investigation, Major Hennadii Chastiakov pulled out the ring of a gifted grenade, provoking the tragic explosion.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "The tragedy in Chaiky begins to acquire various information from ‘sources’. Therefore, I officially report:

Due to the priority investigative actions, it was possible to determine the circumstances of the tragedy. Today, the deceased Major Chastiakov had his birthday. He returned home from work with gifts from colleagues, which he began to show to his family. He took out a box with grenades inside and began to demonstrate them to his son. These were grenades of a new Western model.

First, the son took the ammunition in his hands and began to twist the ring. Then the soldier took the grenade from the child and pulled out the ring, provoking the tragic explosion."

Details: Klymenko confirmed that the police found five more such unexploded grenades in the apartment. They will be sent for examination.

The police found the fellow soldier who gave the fatal gift. His office has been searched and two more similar grenades were seized. Priority investigative actions continue.

The minister urged not to disseminate unchecked information and wait for the official conclusions of the investigation. The pre-trial investigation continues.

