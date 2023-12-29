Ukraine's Interior Ministry reports 30 dead and over 160 wounded in Russian morning attack

As of 19:30, it was reported that the Russian massive strike on 29 December resulted in approximately 30 deaths and over 160 injured, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs.

Source: Klymenko on Facebook

Quote: "53 people were saved today by our titans from the State Emergency Service. Eight of those rescued were taken out from the rubble."

"As of now, we know about 30 dead and more than 160 wounded as a result of this morning's massive Russian strike on the territory of Ukraine."

Details: The Minister also thanked everyone who saved, helped and cared for the victims over the day.

Background:

On the night of 28-29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit.

In the end, out of the 158 air targets the Russians launched towards Ukraine, 114 were destroyed by air defence. The Russian Federation, according to the Air Force, employed nearly every kind of weaponry at its disposal.

As of 19:29, about 30 people are known to have died and over 160 injured as a result of the morning's massive Russian strike on Ukrainian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!