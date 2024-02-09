Ukraine's Justice Ministry asks to confiscate assets of Russian propagandist

Ukraine's Justice Ministry said on Feb. 8 that it had filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court requesting the confiscation of assets of Russian propaganda mouthpiece Dmitry Kiselyov in connection with the sanctions.

Kiselyov is a Russian top media executive and TV presenter who has been publicly supporting the occupation of the Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since 2014. Kiselyov continued to justify the Russian aggression after the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He was sanctioned and his property and assets were blocked by Ukraine in January 2023 when President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on 119 individuals.

The Justice Ministry now wants to confiscate his assets, but the report did not specify which.

Since March 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been investigating a criminal case against Dmitry Kiselyov and another propaganda mouthpiece, Olga Skabeeva, over encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Kiselyov worked at the Ukrainian TV channel ICTV.

He owns a winery and a mansion in Russian-occupied Crimea.

