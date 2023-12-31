Ukraine's Kharkiv reports fresh Russian drone attacks

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv again became the target of overnight Russian attacks, only two days after Russia unleashed its biggest aerial assault of the war on Ukraine, according to the authorities.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the local public prosecutor's office reported renewed combat drone attacks on Sunday morning, which they said have damaged several residential buildings, offices and a café in the centre of the city.

"There were some impacts in the centre," Terekhov said on Telegram. Casualty figures are still being collected, he added.

It comes after Kharkiv, near the Russian border, was also hit by several Russian missiles on Saturday, injuring 26 people, according to the authorities.

Among the buildings damaged was said to be a large hotel.

Explosions were also reported from the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyy on Sunday morning.

Ukraine's Air Defence said it had shot down 21 of 49 attacking drones across the country overnight. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

First responders examine the rubble after the Russian missile strike on central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Rescuers inspect the scene following a Russian missile strike. -/Ukrinform/dpa