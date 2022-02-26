Ukraine's Kyiv mayor extends curfew

Surveillance footage shows a missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv
(Reuters) - The mayor of Kyiv extended a curfew in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, which is under heavy Russian attack for a third day as Moscow's forces press their invasion of Ukraine.

The prolonged curfew will last from 5 pm until 8 am every day to ensure the more effective defence of the city and the safety of its people, mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on Twitter, as gunfire, explosions and sirens resounded around the capital.

The previous curfew in Kyiv, a city of three million people, had run from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m..

(Reporting by Natialia Zinets, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Gareth Jones)

