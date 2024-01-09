Ukraine's largest natural gas producer reaches record production at new wells in company's entire history

For the first time in the history of UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Naftogaz of Ukraine, gas production from new wells exceeded 1 billion cubic metres per year.

Source: Naftogaz

"For the first time in the history of UkrGasVydobuvannya, production from new wells exceeded 1 billion cubic metres per year. We not only almost doubled last year's figure but also showed the best result over the past 20 years (since 2002)," the report says.

In total, 86 new wells were put into operation in 2023. Twenty-four of these wells operated with an initial flow rate of more than 100,000 cubic metres.

The company managed to achieve this result thanks to:

Application of new technical capabilities in old depleted fields, the layers of which were previously unattainable;

Active drilling of new fields;

Infrastructure upgrades;

Development of the potential of Ukrainian specialists.

The most powerful well was launched in April 2023; its flow rate can reach 580,000 cubic metres.

