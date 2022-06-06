Ukraine's leader: Russia seeks another key city in southeast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and YURAS KARMANAU
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian troops intend to capture Zaporizhzhia, a large city in the country's southeast, which would allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news conference on Monday that peace talks with Russia stood at “level zero,” and in the meantime “the most threatening situation” has developed in the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which have already been taken by Russia.

“The enemy wants to ... occupy the city of Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy said.

In the south of Ukraine, Russia has already seized the large Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Mariupol. The Zaporizhzhia region, with the population of 1.6 million, is one of the biggest industrial hubs of Ukraine’s southeast. The city itself has 722,000 people.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian troops are still fighting in the eastern part of the country known as the Donbas. In the Luhansk region, which is part of the Donbas, the Ukrainian resistance continues in Sievierodonetsk, one of the two key cities in the region still not in Russia’s hands, he said.

“There are more of them, they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight on this direction,” Zelenskyy said.

In the northern Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian army “step by step de-occupies our lands” from Russian invaders, Zelenskyy said.

In the meantime, Kyiv is hoping to create secure corridors that would allow its ships to export grain that has been blocked inside the countries by the fighting. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is in talks with countries like Turkey and the U.K. about security guaranties for Ukrainian ships carrying much needed grain for export. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted food supplies for many nations in the world, causing prices to soar.

“It is important for us that there is a security corridor ... that the fleet of this or that country ensures the shipping of the grain,” Zelenskyy said. “If now we have 22-25 million tons blocked there, in the fall we might have 75 (million tons).”

"What are we going to do? he asked. ”That’s why we can’t do without the ports.”

His government has previously accused Russia of stealing tons of grain from territory it has occupied in Ukraine.

The issue of blocked grain will be on the agenda Wednesday during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey. Ankara is involved in efforts by the United Nations to reach an agreement for shipping Ukrainian grain out amid an escalating global food crisis.

Zelensky said Kyiv has not been invited to the talks, possibly because Turkey wants to get security guarantees for its ships from Russia first.

He explained that Ukraine can’t export large shipments of grain via railways because of long delivery times, even though Kyiv has been in talks with Poland and the Baltic nations. Exporting grain through the neighboring territory of Russia’s ally Belarus is also not an option, he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine plans to restart football leagues in August amid war

    Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval. Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began an invasion that, according to Zelenskyy, has led to “at least tens of thousands" of Ukrainian civilians dying and large swaths of many cities and towns being bombed into rubble.

  • Palantir CEO travels to Ukraine for Zelensky meeting

    Alex Karp, the CEO of American software company Palantir Technologies, traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials as Russia’s invasion of the country continues. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov shared the news of Karp’s visit with Zelensky, saying that both sides agreed on principles such as a Palantir…

  • Exclusive: Russia warns U.S. media in Moscow they risk losing their accreditation - sources

    Russia warned U.S. news organisations on Monday they risked being stripped of their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists in the United States improves, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, some Russian state media have been prevented from operating in the United States and some other Western states by withdrawing their broadcasting licenses and sanctioning the outlets, steps Moscow says show a disregard for media freedom. In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin signed a law in March imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, prompting some Western media to pull their journalists out of Russia.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Higher as Traders Downplay OPEC’s Production Increase Decision

    The output hike could undershoot the pledged amount since OPEC+ divided it across its members and still included Russia, whose output is falling.

  • Russia has fired 2,500 missiles at Ukraine since war began Zelenskyy

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 23:06 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that Russian occupation forces have already fired more than 2,500 missiles at Ukraine. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "As of this morning [4 June - ed.

  • Biden entered office facing daunting crises – only to be hit with more crises

    A confluence of high-stakes events – mass shootings, inflation, the Ukraine war – have left Americans deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and frustrated with Washington

  • Gas prices soar across Milwaukee, U.S., and Wisconsin; residents say they are cutting spending to make ends meet

    Gas prices are soaring, with no relief in sight as the price of crude oil hovers near $120 a barrel. A year ago, oil was trading around $70 a barrel.

  • Russian general killed in Luhansk region - media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 19:53 Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov has been killed in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) and Meduza, citing Russian Telegram channels Details: According to Radio Svoboda, which cited Russian Telegram channels, the general was killed in the village of Mykolaivka, Popasna district, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Yermak-McFaul Group develops plan for sanctions against 12,000 Russians

    In response to Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression on Ukraine, the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia has presented a Roadmap for Individual Sanctions that would target up to 12,000 Russians.

  • Russia is pulling in less oil profits even though it's shipping more crude as buyers in Asia get huge wartime discounts

    Crude exports rose last week but total revenue fell by $9 million, or about 5%, due to a lower per-barrel rate for the exports, per Bloomberg.

  • Ukraine Cautious as Turkey, Russia Push Black Sea Grain Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey and Russia have reached a tentative deal to restart shipments of Ukraine’s agricultural products from a key Black Sea port, but Kyiv remains skeptical of the proposed pact, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of

  • Zelenskyy: At present, analysts do not see any risk of a second invasion from Belarus

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - Monday, 6 June 2022, 16:35 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at present, Ukrainian analysts do not see any real risk of a second invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

  • New York bill targets Amazon's use of productivity quotas

    New York lawmakers have passed a bill targeting the use of warehouse productivity quotas in the state, a move aiming to curtail metrics employed by Amazon that has come under more scrutiny in the past few years. Labor and safety advocates have long criticized the e-commerce giant's use of productivity quotas that log how workers pack and stow packages. If workers are inactive for a set period of time, the company’s “time off task” tool can ding them for taking too many breaks, which critics have blamed for the company’s injury rates.

  • Heavy smoke seen in Donetsk after missile strike

    STORY: Smoke could be seen rising from a furniture warehouse in the Leninskyi district of Donetsk. There was no word from local authorities on whether anyone had been killed. "Ukrainian troops are using weapons transferred from the United States to attack civilians in Donetsk," Russia's RIA news agency quoted the leader of Russian-backed separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, as saying on Russian state television. Reuters could not independently verify which side was responsible for the shelling.Putin said earlier that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine. His foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Monday it would also respond by pushing back Ukrainian forces further from Russia's border.

  • US Moves to Seize Two Abramovich Jets Over Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The US obtained a warrant to seize two jets owned or controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, as tensions between Washington and Moscow increase.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Wa

  • Albanese Will Attend G-20 Summit in Change to Australia’s Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will attend the Group of 20 summit in November, in a turnaround from his predecessor’s stance that suggested the country might boycott the meeting if Russia attends.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Hold Gains as Treasury Yield Ascent Stalls: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots

  • Britain to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

    Britain will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, it said on Monday, in a move that was coordinated with the United States in response to Russia's invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine would change as Russia's tactics evolved, explaining the gift of the M270 multiple-launch systems. "These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace said in a statement.

  • Russians turn to crowdfunding for ill-equipped soldiers in Ukraine

    Pro-war Russians are crowdfunding supplies for soldiers who have complained that Moscow has failed to arm them properly.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces imminent no-confidence vote after Tory backbench revolt

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces imminent no-confidence vote after Tory backbench revolt

  • US says Russia isn't serious about allowing Ukraine grain exports

    Russian officials are not operating in good faith in negotiations with the U.N. over allowing Ukraine to make grain exports through the Black Sea, U.S. officials say.