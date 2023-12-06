Ukraine's main Christmas tree is lit up in St Sophia Square, Kyiv

The lights of Ukraine’s main Christmas tree, which is funded entirely by charity donors, have been turned on in St Sophia Square, Kyiv. The theme of the venue, Brave Hearts, is dedicated to the defenders of Ukraine.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Today, following tradition, on St Nicholas Day, the main Christmas tree of the country was lit up in St Sophia Square in Kyiv.

Our Christmas tree, like last year, is an artificial one, 12 metres high. Its installation and decoration were funded by sponsors."

The artificial Christmas tree is decorated with blue and yellow baubles

The Christmas tree is decorated with baubles in the shape of blue and yellow hearts, with the Ukrainian coat of arms on the top of the tree.

There is a heart-shaped photo zone next to the tree, which is also dedicated to the Ukrainian defenders, and smaller Christmas trees decorated with yellow and blue hearts.

For a donation, Ukrainians can take home a decoration as a souvenir

"Every visitor can take a decoration as a souvenir in exchange for a donation. Donations can be made by scanning the QR-codes provided by the charities and volunteer organisations that have joined this initiative," Klitschko added.

No public money was allocated for the tree

Background: Earlier, a volunteer set up "the main Christmas tree of Ukraine" in the city of Bakhmut as a reminder of Christmas, and soldiers really appreciated his idea.

