Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University, has said that Ukraine's main success over the past half-year has been its naval victory in the Black Sea.

Source: The Telegraph podcast; Telegraph columnist; Voice of America

Details: Snyder stressed that the most significant achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the last half-year – its naval victory in the Black Sea – has gone almost unnoticed.

Snyder said some reporters have covered it, but it has generally passed people by. There is something specifically significant about this naval victory.

Snyder noted that the Ukrainians, "to everyone's surprise," had managed to contain the Black Sea Fleet and open a corridor for commercial grain trade.

Background:

