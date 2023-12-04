Ukraine's main success is victory in Black Sea
Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University, has said that Ukraine's main success over the past half-year has been its naval victory in the Black Sea.
Details: Snyder stressed that the most significant achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the last half-year – its naval victory in the Black Sea – has gone almost unnoticed.
Snyder said some reporters have covered it, but it has generally passed people by. There is something specifically significant about this naval victory.
Snyder noted that the Ukrainians, "to everyone's surprise," had managed to contain the Black Sea Fleet and open a corridor for commercial grain trade.
On the night of 9-10 November, two Russian high-speed landing craft were hit in the Black Sea near the settlement of Chornomorske in Russian-occupied Crimea, and a Russian barracks was probably hit in the village itself.
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) officially confirmed that a special nighttime operation in Russian-occupied Crimea had led to the destruction of Serna-class landing craft carrying crew and armoured vehicles and posted a video.
On 5 November, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Air Force Commander, confirmed that Ukraine's Air Force pilots launched successful strikes on Kerch, probably sinking one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.
On 22 September, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.
On 14 September, a Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) hit a Samum-class hovercraft missile carrier belonging to the Russians.
