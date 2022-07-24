Ukraine's MFA says Russian attack on Odesa sea port "spit in the face of UN, Turkey"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the Russian attack on an Odesa Port

"The Russian missile is Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made great efforts to reach an agreement, and to whom Ukraine is grateful," he said.

According to Nikolenko, "it took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to launch a missile attack on the port of Odesa to undermine the agreements and break the promises it made to the UN and Turkey in the document signed yesterday in Istanbul."

"Ukraine emphasizes the need for strict implementation of the agreements regarding the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi," the official added.

Nikolenko also called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia complies with its obligations within the framework of the safe functioning of the grain corridor.

"In case of failure to fulfill the agreement, Russia will bear full responsibility for the deepening of the global food crisis," he stressed.

Russia attacked Odesa sea port with Kalibr missiles on July 23, two of which hit infrastructure facilities. Another two missiles were shot down by air defense.

Ukraine signed an agreement on a partial blockade lift for the export of Ukrainian grain with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22. Russia signed a mirror agreement, though Russia and Ukraine did not directly come to an agreement.



According to the agreement, control over the ports will remain with the Ukrainian side, and no ships, except those that will ensure the export of grain and related products, will be able to enter the ports.

