Ukraine's military leadership right to seek new approaches in war with Russia — Danilov

Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, has backed the assessment of Ukrainian military leader, Valerii Zaluzhnyi , that Ukraine needs to change its approach to defending itself from Russian aggression.

During an interview with Radio Svoboda on Nov. 3, Danilov said that if Western aid had arrived sooner, the Russian war against Ukraine might have had different results.

He added that Russia has already “recuperated” and has begun to involve its ‘friends’ — Iran and North Korea.

“That's why I believe General Zaluzhnyi is correct,” the secretary said.

In Zaluzhnyi’s article, published in UK weekly news magazine the Economist on Nov. 1, Ukraine’s top general warned of the threat of a positional war.

He also named key priorities for the Ukrainian military at this stage: air superiority, electronic warfare, counter-battery warfare, mine-explosive technologies, and reserve capacity.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine