Ukraine's military says Russian troops have stormed Mariupol steel factory

Ukraine's military said Russian troops are inside a steel factory in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the head of the United Nations to help save the lives of the remaining wounded Ukrainians trapped underneath the plant. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest from the war-torn country.

