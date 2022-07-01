Ukraines Minister of Defence: Its too late for Putin to "save face"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 18:32

Referring to a suggestion made by some of Ukraine’s partner countries, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said he believes that it is too late for Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to "save face".

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Reznikov: "After the atrocities in Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin, and Mariupol…We are defending our land, fighting for our freedom, defending the entire European continent. Let’s just fight the enemy together, and win."

Details: Reznikov also made comments on the losses suffered by the Russian army, the Kremlin’s possible future actions, and the threat posed by Belarus.

Quote from Reznikov: "The enemy has lost over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Over 90,000 Russians have been wounded. Many have gone missing. The Russian government reports of their troops as ‘lost’ in order to avoid paying monetary compensation to their families."

Details: Reznikov said that the Russian Federation wants to advance as far as the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Russian military is also carrying out the tasks of maintaining the security of the land corridor with occupied Crimea, and blocking Ukrainian shipping in the Black Sea.

He added that Russia is using the territory of Belarus to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Ukraine requests Turkey detain Russian-flagged ship it says carrying Ukrainian grain

    Ukraine has requested that Turkey detain and arrest the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy carrying a cargo of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, according to a Ukrainian official and document seen by Reuters. The Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information received from the country's maritime administration, said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, which the official said belonged to Ukraine. In a letter dated June 30 to Turkey's justice ministry, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office separately that the Zhibek Zholy was involved in the "illegal export of Ukrainian grain" from Berdyansk and headed to Karasu, Turkey, with 7,000 tonnes of cargo, which is a larger cargo than cited by the official.

  • Invaders train to defend the "Crimean Bridge", amid clouds of smoke

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 16:42 The invaders have been training to defend the "Crimean Bridge", which connects the Ukrainian peninsula with the Krasnodar Territory. The structure was covered with clouds of smoke and an accident occurred on the bridge.

  • UNESCO declares borshch protected Ukrainian heritage at risk from Russian invasion

    Ukraine claimed victory in an age-old culinary dispute with Russia on Friday after the United Nations' cultural agency placed a traditional beetroot soup on its list of protected Ukrainian cultural heritage. Paris-based UNESCO announced in a statement that it had placed borshch, a rich crimson soup packed with vegetables, on a list of cultural heritage in need of "urgent safeguarding" due to the risk posed to the soup's status as an element of Ukraine's cultural heritage by Moscow's invasion.

  • Ukrainian aviation strikes Russian invaders in Luhansk region: delays advance on Lysychansk

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 14:54 The Ukrainian Air Force struck the positions of the occupiers on the Luhansk front, providing backup to the defenders who are leading the defence of Lysychansk.

  • A Philadelphia Flyers goalie was detained in Russia and accused of dodging the military draft after he signed with the NHL team

    Russian Olympian Ivan Fedotov was detained and accused of "draft evasion" after saying he wanted to leave Russia, according to a local report.

  • Moscow to challenge EU sanctions on NSD, calls for issue of 'replacement' notes

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse, on Friday said it planned a legal challenge against European Union sanctions on the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and would seek to protect the interests of Russian investors. The NSD, Russia's domestic paying agent, equivalent to the Euroclear and Clearstream clearing houses, plays an important role in the country's financial system and is a key intermediary with international markets.

  • Despite plenty of talk, many U.S. companies have still not fully exited Russia: Moral Rating Agency

    In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a host of major U.S. corporations described their efforts to exit the country.

  • Chinese envoy prods South Korea to rethink pro-US pivot

    China's ambassador to South Korea has urged Seoul to rethink its pivot away from China amid a diplomatic row over South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's participation in the Nato summit this week. In a speech on Thursday, Xing Haiming also brushed aside growing criticism of China at the summit, including remarks by Yoon hinting that China is a threat to "universal values". Speaking at a seminar on Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of China's ties with South Korea, Xing slammed Washington's "

  • Fallout from bombshell testimony

    The Jan. 6 committee wants more witnesses.

  • Russian agents in Kyiv engaged in defence reconnaissance arrested

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 15:33 The Security Service has arrested a group of agents "demothballed" by the Russian special services, which was conducting reconnaissance of Armed Forces of Ukraine positions around Kyiv, determining the locations of strategic facilities and attempting to promote Russian propaganda.

  • Space Station Astronauts Suffer Horrific Amount of Bone Loss, Study Finds

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettySpace missions are set to take off in the coming decades. Not only is NASA planning to return to the moon with the Artemis missions, but the agency and a host of private space companies like SpaceX have their sights set on colonizing Mars. As we enter the dawn of a new space age, however, there’s still little we understand about the impacts of long-term space travel on humans. But some new research sheds light on how months of microgravity affects the

  • Why these Americans aren't celebrating the 4th of July post-Roe reversal

    A DEI expert shares why this is an opportunity to hold the holiday to "accountability, action and change."

  • Three donated Bayraktar drones are almost ready to ship to Ukraine

    Three Bayraktar TB-2 UAVs, donated to Ukrainian war effort by their Turkish manufacturer Baykar, are almost ready to ship to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said in a Twitter post on July 1.

  • Erdogan says no meeting until Greek PM "pulls himself together" - media

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said it was impossible to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis until the Greek leader "pulls himself together", broadcaster NTV said on Friday, amid renewed tensions between the NATO members and neighbours. Historic rivals, Turkey and Greece have been at odds over issues ranging from overflights and the status of Aegean islands, maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, and ethnically split Cyprus. Erdogan has said Mitsotakis "no longer exists for him" after the Greek premier lobbied for the United States not to sell Turkey F-16 fighter jets during a speech at the U.S. Congress and the NATO members traded accusations over airspace violations and the islands.

  • 97% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 85% trust Zelenskyy ‒ survey

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 10:48 According to a poll, 97% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 85% trust the country's leadership. Source: Results of a survey by the National Democratic Institute, published on the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology website Quote from sociologists: "Of respondents, 97% said they trusted or completely trusted the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while 85% trusted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Pro-Russian moods completely vanished in Ukraine, says sociologist

    Pro-Russian sentiments in Ukraine have completely disappeared, Oleksiy Antypovych, director of the Rating sociological group, has said in an interview with NV.

  • After submarine row, Macron tells Australian PM he wants to focus on future

    French President Emmanuel Macron told new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese he wanted to focus on the future as they try to rebuild relations badly strained by his predecessor's decision to ditch a submarine contract with Paris. Relations between the two Western allies reached a low last October when Australia cancelled a multi-billion dollar French submarine programme and opted for submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead. Receiving Albanese at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the pair were asked if Australia should apologise.

  • Russian deserters flee to Crimea through Arabat Spit intelligence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022, 11:44 AM In Kherson Oblast, Russians, tearing off their insignias, attempt to escape from the front to Crimea through the Arabat Spit. Source: press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "A group of deserters aged 18-20 has appeared in occupied Kalynivka, Kherson Oblast.

  • Hungary’s Orban Strikes Softer Tone on Sanctions, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appeared to strike a milder tone regarding Europe’s policy on Ukraine, all the while proceeding with a controversial nuclear project backed by Russia.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer

  • Vladimir Putin’s popularity in Russia rises despite Ukraine war and crippling economic sanctions

    Vladimir Putin's approval rating among Russians has shot up since the start of the Ukraine war, polling by a Kremlin-owned unit has said.