Ukraines Minister of Defence: Its too late for Putin to "save face"

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 18:32

Referring to a suggestion made by some of Ukraine’s partner countries, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said he believes that it is too late for Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to "save face".

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Reznikov: "After the atrocities in Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin, and Mariupol…We are defending our land, fighting for our freedom, defending the entire European continent. Let’s just fight the enemy together, and win."

Details: Reznikov also made comments on the losses suffered by the Russian army, the Kremlin’s possible future actions, and the threat posed by Belarus.

Quote from Reznikov: "The enemy has lost over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Over 90,000 Russians have been wounded. Many have gone missing. The Russian government reports of their troops as ‘lost’ in order to avoid paying monetary compensation to their families."

Details: Reznikov said that the Russian Federation wants to advance as far as the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Russian military is also carrying out the tasks of maintaining the security of the land corridor with occupied Crimea, and blocking Ukrainian shipping in the Black Sea.

He added that Russia is using the territory of Belarus to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.