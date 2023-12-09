Ukraine's Minister of Energy explains which power outages threaten Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko has said that if Russian attacks cause any power outages in Ukraine, they will most likely be temporary.

Source: Halushchenko during the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by the Government portal

Quote: "The only threat to a systemic failure in the energy system is Russian attacks. But even if there is a critical impact on the energy system as a result of attacks, the blackouts will be temporary."

Details: However, Halushchenko noted that there is currently an increase in electricity consumption, even compared to the same period in 2021. Given the situation, power companies are asking consumers to consume less electricity.

Quote: "It is important that people understand that we are in a state of war. Therefore, we need to use electricity sparingly, especially during peak hours."

"There have been no scheduled outages. Only those settlements that suffered from the destruction caused by the hostilities have been temporarily without electricity.

At the same time, due to the loss of generating facilities, colder weather and increased consumption, we are seeing a deficit of about 1% of consumption on certain days."

Background: Halushchenko said that the Russians would launch large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure once the air temperature remains below zero for a long time.

