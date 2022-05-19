Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs: History will cure Europes desire to let Putin save his face

Denys Karlovskyy – Thursday, 19 May 2022, 23:01

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is convinced that history will cure those Europeans who are concerned with preserving the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Kuleba: "If we are not talking about those [individuals] serving Russian contracts, but rather about those people who sincerely believe in such ideas, they have a classic syndrome of dependence on Russia."

"This is a serious disease, it is very severe. Entire swathes of European intelligentsia are suffering from this disease, and cruel history is their only cure."

Details: Kuleba believes that those Europeans who care about Putin’s reputation will support creating a way for him to "save face," even if Russian troops start butchering and killing their [the Europeans’] fellow citizens in the streets.

Background:

On 13 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron had urged him to agree to some concessions to Putin so that he could "save face."

Zelenskyy believes that Putin will not be able to save his face; rather, the Russian president faces a more difficult problem – to save Russia.





