Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries urges NATO to procure 1 million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has urged NATO to procure 1 million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers as promised.

Source: Kamyshin on Telegram

Quote: "On behalf of the whole Ukrainian defence sector, I called upon NATO to procure the promised one million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers at today’s Munich Security Conference. We have the needed capacities, technologies and engineers."

Kamyshin added that Ukraine is able to produce both cheap FPV-drones and long-range drones able to fly over 1,000 km, as well as ground and sea drones. Combat and evacuation, reconnaissance and attack UAVs can be produced in Ukraine. The efficiency of Ukrainian drones was proven in the combat zone and their pricing is competitive.

"To order a million drones in Ukraine is the best way to make more Russians the good ones (to kill more occupiers – ed.)," Kamyshin stressed.

Background: During the meeting of defence ministers of NATO member states in Brussels, Ukraine’s partners made commitments concerning drone supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!