Ukraine's Ministry of Energy assesses damage done to fuel and energy facilities over day

The Russians launched a series of strikes on the Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities on 22 October.

For instance, the occupants have launched a missile attack on a mine in Donetsk Oblast.

Reportedly, there were no victims but the equipment was damaged and now the mine is out of order.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry also specified that as a result of the attack on a thermoelectric power plant in Donetsk Oblast, three coal mines and 7,500 consumers were left without power, but the plant has been repaired.

At the same time, due to a detected fault of the equipment, a hydraulic unit of the pumped hydroelectric energy storage (PHES), which had been damaged last winter, is being urgently repaired.

In total, power engineers have reconnected 14,000 consumers back to the grid within 24 hours – mainly those in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Due to the damage, 1,600 consumers in Chernihiv Oblast and over 700 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast still remain without power.

Within the last 24 hours, 22 more access points, which were cut off the grid as a result of the 6 June Russian attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), were connected to the power network in the city of Kherson.

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is 15.69 m, which is 0.97 m less compared with the water level observed right after the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP.

Background: Early on 23 October, Ukrainian commercial energy operator DTEK reported that one of its thermal power plants was damaged on 22 October in the evening. Then, the national power company Ukrenergo reported that the power supply to consumers who were cut off the grid was partially resumed.

