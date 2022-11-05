Ukraines Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Iran's statements about supply of drones to Russia

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that Ukraine will continue to take measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians, and warned Tehran that the consequences of complicity in Russian aggression will be more extensive than the benefits Iran will receive from its support for Russia.

Source: Reported by European Pravda, with a reference to the message of Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on his Facebook page.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has publicly admitted that Tehran has provided drones to Russia, claiming that they were sent to Russia months before the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Quote: "Previously, Iran had denied supplying weapons to Russia, which Russians use in the war, in every possible way", noted Nikolenko.

Details: In addition, he noted that the Iranian Foreign Minister has spread insinuations about the alleged Ukrainians’ refusal to meet with Iranian experts due to the pressure from Western partners.

"Ukraine has been taught to trust only the facts. Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, headed by Dmytro Kuleba, in close coordination with the relevant Ukrainian agencies, will continue to take the most severe measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians and destroy our critical infrastructure.

Tehran should realise that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of the Russian Federation aggression against Ukraine will be much more extensive than the benefit from its support for Russia."

Background: Russia has recently been using kamikaze drones en masse to attack Ukraine, namely Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russian forces use them under the title "Geran". Tehran has repeatedly denied the supply of drones to Russia. The White House considers Iran's denials false.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia to wage a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes against Ukraine. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted to the Ukrainian President a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

    On break in the hallway between St. Marcus Lutheran Church and its attached school, eighth grader Annii Kinepoway had no hesitation in explaining what she’s learned to love best here — the good Lord and good grades. Annii’s mother could only afford this educational opportunity because of school choice programs, which 94% of St. Marcus’ 1,160 students in Milwaukee also use. “It has changed our lives for the better,” said Wishkub Kinepoway, a Native American and African American single mom.

  • Richard Branson backs airport ban for Chinese carriers paying for Russian airspace

    Sir Richard Branson is backing calls for an airport ban on Chinese airlines that arrive in Britain after travelling over Russian airspace.

  • Cheerios maker General Mills, Audi of America pause advertising on Twitter

    "We will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," a General Mills spokesperson said. Audi of America, the Herndon, Virginia-based U.S. unit of Audi - a Volkswagen Group brand - said it would "continue to evaluate the situation."

  • Russians launch almost 70 missiles, 30 suicide drones across Ukraine in one week

    The Russian army launched 68 missiles and 30 kamikaze drones at various targets in Ukraine over the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov reported during a press briefing on Nov. 3.

  • Pranks, Parties and Politics: Ron DeSantis' Year as a Schoolteacher

    ROME, Ga. — Twenty years ago in the foothills of northwest Georgia, a new history teacher joined the faculty of one of the state’s oldest and largest boarding schools. He was a brash young Ivy League graduate, an athlete who made it clear to anyone who was listening that this sojourn at the Darlington School was a pit stop on his way to bigger things; maybe he would even be president someday, he told his students. Amid the revolving door of recent college graduates who taught at one time or anot

  • South Korean military says North Korea mobilized warplanes towards border

    The South Korean military said North Korea sent dozens of warplanes towards the border, a provocative move amidst escalating tensions.

  • 'We're holding on', says deputy mayor of besieged Ukrainian city

    Residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, the deputy mayor said on Saturday, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages around the city. Bakhmut has been an important target for Russia's military in its slow advance through the Donetsk region, one of the territories the Kremlin claims to have annexed after what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums in September. Kyiv's military says the area is the site of some of the heaviest fighting with Russian forces, and deputy mayor Oleksandr Marchenko told Reuters that Russia's troops were "trying to storm the city from several directions".

  • Ukrainian POW Welcomed Home After Almost 8 Months in Russian Captivity

    A Zaporizhzhia police officer who spent almost eight months in captivity was one of the 107 servicemen who returned to Ukraine on Thursday, November 3, the Zaporizhzhia police said.Footage posted to the Zaporizhzhia Police Facebook page shows the officer, identified as Alexander Koretsky, being greeted by a standing ovation from members of the police force.Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said 107 servicemen, including several who were wounded in action, were returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap.According to the Ukrainian Parliament, the returned individuals included members of the national police. Credit: Zaporizhzhia Police via Storyful

  • Democrat candidate for NC rallies supporters

    STORY: Speaking on recent controversies, Beasley said "We know that when we stand together and when we see that folks are trying to take away the right to vote, we tell folks are what really does matter. They would be working so hard to take away the right to vote if it didn't matter. The right to vote matters and we matter."North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday.The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures and activists, fan out in the lead-up to Tuesday's vote (November 8), a trend that has worried experts and officials.

  • Zelenskyy: If someone is without electricity for 10 hours, while across the street everything is connected, this is unfair

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on energy companies to make stabilising power outages fair and predictable. Source: President's evening address Quote: "I also appeal to the energy companies - publicly, so that everyone can hear it.

  • Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

    One candidate in Georgia’s Senate contest warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” It’s Republican Herschel Walker, the sports icon who openly questions the religious practices of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who calls himself “a pastor in the Senate” and declares voting the civil equivalent of prayer. “It’s two completely different visions of the world and what our biggest problems actually are,” said the Rev. Ray Waters, a white evangelical pastor in metro Atlanta who backs Warnock in Tuesday's election.

  • China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

    China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and accelerate construction projects such as the Hainan free trade port. "China will urge all countries and parties to share opportunities for deepening international cooperation, fully and deeply participate in the reform of the World Trade Organization, and promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation," he said.

  • Putin's time in the KGB taught him 'how to lie' and to think like a terrorist, ex-spies say

    The KGB morphed Putin into a master manipulator and played a key role in his rise to power and his approach to the war in Ukraine.

  • President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation

    President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's cities were "safe and sound" after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day. Iran's clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women's dress. Hundreds of people, mostly protesters, have been killed according to activists in one of the most serious waves of unrest to sweep the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the U.S.-backed Shah.

  • Satan, drug-addicted Nazis and grunting piglets: Medvedev congratulates Russians on holiday

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has decided to announce that Russia is fighting against Satan and can send everyone to hell. He made this statement on Unity Day, which is celebrated in the Russian Federation on 4 November.

  • Ukraine will receive new air and missile defense systems this year, says Kuleba

    Ukraine will receive new air and missile defense systems before the end of the year, adding that arrangements for the shipments are already underway, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said on Ukrainian national television on Nov. 4.

  • Assassination attempt on "Justice of the Supreme Court of the DPR", who sentenced foreigners to death, was reported by occupiers

    An assassination attempt on Oleksandr Nikulin, Justice of the Supreme Court of the pseudo-republic, has been reported by the [Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)] terrorist organisation. Source: Novaya Gazeta.

  • Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

    ROSEMONT, Illinois (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world. Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that Biden had been clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

  • Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

    Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier — and aired dramatic footage of the rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into a cloudy sky. The report did not reveal the location, which resembled Iran's northeastern Shahroud Desert.

  • Jalen Ramsey: I want what’s best for Cam Akers

    Cam Akers was out. After the Rams couldn’t trade him, they’re now trying to bring him back in. It all has a tenuous feel, the careful defusing of a bomb that could explode at any time, based on whatever caused the relationship to go sideways in the first place. With the question of whether Akers [more]