Ukraine's movement to EU to be assessed positively – Deputy PM for European Integration

Olha Stefanishyna , Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, confirmed on Monday that she was expecting a positive assessment of the European Commission's progress in Ukraine's movement towards the EU this week.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with Reuters on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement."

Details: She added that within the framework of the seven recommendations made by the European Commission last year as a condition for further progress in Kyiv's European integration, "everything which has been agreed has been implemented and done."

Background: According to unofficial reports, the European Commission is preparing to release a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms on 8 November for further EU membership, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.

This was preceded by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv last weekend.

In another interview, Stefanishyna said she did not expect any difficulties during discussions on Ukraine's accession to the EU during martial law.

