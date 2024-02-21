Ukraine's national energy company will partner with leading law firm to compile evidence for legal action against Russia

One of the world's largest law firms will create a guide on documenting Russian crimes for Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, free of charge.

Source: Ukrenergo’s press office on Telegram

Quote: "The document will include an overview of standards for collecting and describing evidence considered sufficient for seeking [compensation for] losses in international investment arbitration, as well as best practices established in national and international legal proceedings that may help hold the Russian Federation accountable and seek compensation for damages inflicted on the infrastructure, assets, and operations of Ukrenergo," the statement reads.

The joint project with an unnamed law firm is an extension of cooperation between Ukrenergo and the Pro Bono Platform of the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

"The Energy Community and Ukrhydroenergo (Ukraine's largest hydropower company – ed.), collaborate to coordinate the strategic and legal support for the company's lawsuits against Russia seeking compensation for infrastructure and commercial damage caused by the military invasion of Ukraine," the announcement emphasises.

Background:

In January, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo began the process of filing lawsuits against the Russian Federation to hold it accountable for deliberate attacks on infrastructure, including the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station.

