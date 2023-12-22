Ukraine's National Guards down Russian Lancet drone, using small arms – photo

Fighters of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian attack UAV Lancet with small arms on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Eastern Operative Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: An artillery crew from the monitoring group detected an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Ukrainian positions from the direction of temporarily occupied territories.

Using precise shots from their firearms, specifically AK-74 assault rifles, three servicemen successfully targeted and struck a Russian drone. Having exploded in the sky, the wreckage of the Lancet fell approximately 30 metres from its intended target, as reported by the National Guard.

PHOTO: NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

Quote: "It has become almost a daily necessity to use small arms on this front, destroying enemy UAVs such as ZALAs, Orlans, and Lancets. Servicemen say that destroying such targets in the sky with a Kalashnikov assault rifle is nearly impossible. However, this demonstrates that the soldiers of the Spartan Offensive Guard are skilfully prepared to carry out various combat missions."

