Ukraine's National Police Chief on mobilisation of law enforcement officers: "Involvement maxed out already"

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, has stated that the police are responsible for security within the country and are already involved to the maximum degree as part of the Security and Defence Forces, responding to a proposal to mobilise 100,000 law enforcement officers.

Source: Vyhivskyi in an interview with Ukrainski Novyny (Ukrainian News)

Quote: "Some citizens, government officials, and bureaucrats claim that there are 250,000 police officers in the National Police and are suggesting that 100,000 be sent to the front.

It is strange when this comes not from 'armchair experts', but from people working within the state system who are unaware of the elementary figures. However, they can turn to us, and we will provide the actual strength in terms of manpower of the National Police."

Details: Vyhivskyi reported that there are 120,000 policemen in the state. The Cabinet of Ministers (the government) approved the maximum number of employees.

Quote: "As of today, we have approximately 100,000 active police officers, those in uniforms. Among them are 20,000 women and 80,000 men. About 20,000 officers go on duty every day in shifts. This constitutes one shift. Additionally, there are around 15,000 investigators and intelligence officers, 20,000 operatives, and thousands of people who are fighting on the front lines, including the Liut (Fury) Brigade.

Regarding the proposal to mobilise 100,000 police officers, we are already maximally engaged as part of the Security and Defence Forces, and we also maintain security on the home front, security within the country.

...As for those who could and wanted to go to the front, from the first day of the war, we granted leave to everyone. Those who wanted to join the Armed Forces did so. Our system is structured so we cannot transfer people to the Armed Forces. For example, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) can do so because they are military personnel. In our case, we have specific ranks, and we cannot transfer people. Our only algorithm is dismissal. Those who wanted to participate in the war also had the opportunity to join the Liut (Fury) Brigade."

More details: He emphasised that police officers with an officer rank who, for example, move to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, go there as privates if they have not previously served in the army or studied in a military education department. Those police officers serving with the Liut (Fury) Brigade retain the ranks and positions they had when they went to war.

Vyhivskyi stressed that the National Police "both fights [in the Armed Forces of Ukraine] and defends the home front."

Support UP or become our patron!