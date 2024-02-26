Ukraine's National Police exposes Ministry of Defence officials accused of embezzlement

The police in Vinnytsia Oblast have exposed a criminal group amongst Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence officials who caused losses of UAH 4.3 million (about US$112,000) while procuring military equipment.

Source: press service of the National Police

Quote: "Abusing his official position, the head of one of the Ministry of Defence's departments, along with two subordinates, entered into a direct, non-competitive agreement with a company to purchase army beds at inflated prices. The culprits caused losses of nearly UAH 4.3 million to the state budget," the report said.

Details: According to the investigation department, the 39-year-old head of one of the Ministry of Defence's departments, along with his 68-year-old and 44-year-old subordinates, purchased 2,000 military beds at prices higher than market prices, in violation of legal procedures.

During searches in their offices, law enforcement officers seized a million hryvnias, documentation, draft records, computer equipment, and mobile phones.

Investigators reported suspicion to all members of the organised criminal group. They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

During the pre-trial investigation, the 39-year-old suspect was given a preventive measure of detention with UAH 4 million bail (about US$104,000). His two accomplices were given a preventive measure of a round-the-clock house arrest.

Support UP or become our patron!